The cookie industry contributes to over 25 per cent of the entire Indian retail sector: Unibic

Unibic, came to India in 2004 with the iconic Anzac cookies. Over the years, the brand has grown its range to over 24 variants and has been regularly introducing fresh and unique flavours to cookie connoisseurs. Arti Iyer, marketing head, Unibic Cookies India, speaks about the cookie segment in India and how Unibic became the gamechanger

By Steena Joy

What inspired the founders to enter the cookie segment?

Our managing director is associated with Unibic since its inception. Unibic is originally an Australian company that was already into making cookies. Although, it is not owned by the Australia counterpart now, Unibic’s focus is still only on making the cookies. India at the time didn’t have an organised player in the cookies segment. While moulded biscuits were available, a proper wire-cut cookie was never heard of, when we introduced the concept in the market. And, with innovation and quality as the key focal points of the company, cookies were an ideal option to start and make our offerings unique and rich as opposed to what was available.

How has the brand evolved over the years?

Our brand has been steadily gaining market share in the cookies segment over the years. People resonate well with our quality and range that satiates their need, be it indulgence or health.

What is Unibic’s USP vis a vis other industry mammoths like Britannia and Parle? What strategy did Unibic adopt to make a niche in the market?

Unibic’s USP has always been to bring something new to the table and with it the quality that will never be compromised. We ensure that we offer more with our cookies by adding more ingredients and hence making it richer and tastier. Nicheness comes with some of the firsts we have introduced in the market like our Choco Kiss for instance or the Sugar Free range or the Meetha Paan Snack bar to name a few.

Your insights on the food retail scene in the country?

The Indian retail segment has been growing over the years and the cookie industry contributes to over 25 per cent of the entire Indian retail sector. Insights that I have gained over the last few years are that there is an ever growing demand for packaged goods with urbanisation, changing lifestyles (more and more are getting health conscious in the urban areas) and the new format retail chains. People now want to consume food on the go more than ever before, and they are open to tasting new products every now and then. Willingness to experiment and ease of consumption is really helping the packaged food industry.