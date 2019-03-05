Swiss Education Group’s schools listed in Top 20 hospitality institutions worldwide in QS University Rankings 2019

Swiss Education Group, a leading private provider of hospitality management education in Switzerland, dominates the top 20 positions in the hospitality and leisure management category as per the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, which were published on February 27.

Swiss Hotel Management School retained its seventh spot in the global ranking, making it the third year in a row that the school has been ranked one of the top 10 institutions in the world for hospitality and leisure management. Three other schools in the SEG alliance, Hotel Institute Montreux, César Ritz Colleges Switzerland, and IHTTI School of Hotel & Design Management, also made headway into the top 20 list this year. Swiss Hotel Management School retained its fourth spot, while Hotel Institute Montreux, César Ritz Colleges Switzerland and IHTTI School of Hotel & Design Management, have been ranked sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

The Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland is also recognised on this list in the 21st position. It is the only culinary institute celebrated on the list which is a testament to its academic achievements and Swiss approach to teaching culinary arts.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of our schools. As the largest private hospitality educator in Switzerland, we are able to offer choices to our students. But our core focus has always been our unwavering commitment to provide quality hospitality education, supported by our highly motivated and experienced academic team. We are pleased to be recognised for our efforts and are further motivated to maintain this high level of quality,” said Florent Rondez, CEO, Swiss Education Group.