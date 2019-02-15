Sterling Holidays’ new TVC captures the joy of Holidaying Differently

Sterling Holiday Resorts has unveiled a TV & digital campaign for pan Indian audiences. The campaign captures Sterling’s brand philosophy of Holiday Differently by showcasing the various curated holiday experiences and discoveries that the brand offers to its guests. Shot across various exotic locations across India to drive variety and curiosity, the first-ever TV campaign by Sterling addresses today’s evolved traveller, who seek experiences, and not just destinations.

Through this campaign, Sterling, which was viewed as a vacation ownership brand over the years, shows how it has transformed into an experiential holiday brand for all travellers.

Sterling is undergoing an exciting journey of transformation, which started few years ago with the up-gradation of resort infrastructure to the best in class standards, followed by network expansion to various unique destinations across India.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Ramesh Ramanathan, MD, Sterling Holiday Resorts said, “Sterling has evolved from being a pure play time share company to a holiday company, catering to both our Sterling members and the FIT segment. In order to position ourselves as an experiential holiday company, we re-launched our brand in December 2017 with the brand promise of Holiday Differently! We now want to bring alive this promise to our target audience by launching the brand communication on TV and digital media.”

Speaking on the launch of the TVC, Peshwa Acharya, chief marketing officer, Sterling Holiday Resorts said, “Staying true to our new brand promise of Holiday Differently, we have created our new brand film which has a larger than life imagery driven by curated holiday experiences. One unique feature of this film is that it does not focus on resort features but rather on experiences. I am sure that this campaign will drive up consumer awareness and enhance brand perception, leading to improved business indices.”

The film has been created by L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and showcases varied travellers experiencing different discoveries at Sterling Resorts and destinations- from a chef serving biryani in a large jackfruit on a table aboard a houseboat, to a woman trying her hand at a loom with local weavers, holding up a vibrant handloom sari.

According to Rohit Malkani, national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, “From shooting sunrise in the highest tea estate in India to discovering local sweets we never knew existed, the film is a glorious, non-stop montage of these discoveries and experiences. Shot with a mixture of GoPro and a Mini Alexa, we’ve shot with natural light and minimal frills to keep the traveller experience authentic and inviting.”

The TV campaign will be aired on national media commencing from February 2019. Sterling is also planning to amplify the brand campaign through digital, social, OTT, press and cinema.