Sterling Holidays launches third resort in Rajasthan, opens Sterling Mount Abu

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited has launched Sterling Mount Abu. Marking the brand’s third resort in Rajasthan, which increases their total holiday network to 36 resorts across the country. Mt. Abu with its proximity to Ahmedabad and Udaipur, the resort is at a drive-able distance from both the cities.

Sterling Mount Abu features 69 guestrooms and offers amenities including a 24/7 fitness centre, a holiday activity centre, spa, swimming pool, yoga and meditation room, and a conference hall which can accommodate up to 140 guests. The resort also boasts of a poolside bar and multi-cuisine restaurant which also serves delectable regional cuisines.

Sterling Mount Abu also has a private entry from the resort to the forest which facilitates bird watching or a hike exclusively for its guests.

Speaking about the launch, Ramesh Ramanathan, MD, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, said, “Rajasthan is at the heart of cultural, traditional, and historical experiences and it draws tourists from around the world. Sterling Mount Abu is located in a picturesque landscape with a pleasant climate and a range of experiences. Sterling Mount Abu underlines our constant endeavour to bring experiential holidays and curated experiences to our guests and ‘fuel the joy of discovery’.”

Moreover, the resort is close to the Dilwara Temple, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful Jain pilgrimage sites in the world. The guests can trek to Guru Shikhar, the highest peak of the Aravalli ranges, enjoy the spread of flora and fauna at the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary, visit the Jain temples at the Achalgarh fort, boat in the Nakki Lake, spot crocodiles at Trevor’s Lake and witness the panoramic view of the hill station at Toad rock, read a statement issued by the hotel.