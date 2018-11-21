Trending now

Starbucks Brings Christmas Magic to All its Stores Across India

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Christmas is in the air and we can taste it in our coffees too! All Starbucks stores across India are decorated for the holiday season to spread the joy of Christmas. Starbucks holiday treats like the new Starbucks Snowball Dark Mocha Frappuccino and Starbucks Toffee Nut Crunch Latte are available across all stores to rekindle the magic of the season and all the joy it holds.

Starbucks stores are adorned with festive décor and customers can enjoy the spirit of the holiday and their favourite handcrafted beverages in this year’s new holiday cups. To take home the spirit of Christmas, Starbucks has launched the Christmas Blend VIA ready to brew coffee – a special blend enjoyed by Starbucks customers around the world during the holiday season. The seasonal Starbucks Cards and enchanting holiday merchandise pay homage to the fun and joyful mood of the season.

This season also sees Starbucks bringing the scrumptious Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese, a classic take on carrot cake but loaded with cream cheese and vanilla sauce.

“This season Starbucks is blending the spirit of Christmas into all that we do and the special festive products that we offer. As our customers walk into our stores, they will feel the festive vibe and the warmth of our partners.We are unfolding the Christmas magic with our delectable seasonal beverages and food that become even more special as we serve them with love in our iconic Christmas cups. Our collectible exclusive Christmas merchandise pays homage to the magical spirit of the season. With all these Christmas treats, our customers are bound to feel the magic – and that’s what makes us happy. For us, our customers play the most important role in creating the perfect Starbucks Christmas experience,” said Veetika Deoras, head – marketing, category and digital at Tata Starbucks.

