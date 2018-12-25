Trending now

Sofitel Mumbai BKC hosts Christmas Tea Party for children from the Dua Foundation

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, yesterday hosted a Christmas Tea Party for underprivileged children from Akshita Gandhi’s Dua Foundation. The party was organised in keeping with the season’s philosophy of spreading goodwill and celebrating the spirit of giving. Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh joined in the festivities, adding joy and bringing smiles to the faces of her little fans.

Chitrangda along with Akshita led the kids through an art session, where the children created ornaments for the Christmas tree, painting and decorating it. They danced and sang along with actress and watched a magic show.

Singh, said, “For me Christmas is all about cheer and joy. That’s also what childhood should be about. It’s great to be able to add a dash of happiness to the day of these beautiful kids, and honestly, I have also had so much fun with them today. It’s true that in giving there is receiving.”

Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, Sofitel, Mumbai, “Chitrangda told us that she wanted to celebrate the festival with children who may not have the opportunity to experience Christmas in this fun way. Christmas has always been magical at Sofitel Mumbai BKC and this time, we have turned the hotel into an Enchanted Journey with a sparkling hot air balloon and a unique gingerbread airplane in our lobby as per our Art De Noel theme this year. We were delighted to host the children of Dua Foundation with Chitrangda at the hotel so they could enjoy a special day in this lovely atmosphere.”

Akshita Gandhi, artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur, said, “The mission of the Dua Foundation is to enrich lives and offer opportunities where there are few or none. Art has always been my deepest passion and I am delighted our kids could celebrate the spirit of Christmas with art and with Chitrangda Singh and Sofitel Mumbai BKC.”

