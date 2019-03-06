Shangri-La Group assumes construction of its new mixed-use development complex in Fuzhou

The Shangri-La Group recently said that it has started construction work of Phase II of Shangri-La Hotel, Fuzhou – a new mixed-use development complex – located at the center of Fuzhou China. When completed, this project will serve as a high-end commercial complex comprising a hotel, shopping mall, F&B outlets, office building and basement parking space. The complex is scheduled for completion in 2022.

The 414-room Shangri-La Hotel, Fuzhou opened in 2005 under the Project Phase I. The hotel has been recognised for its high-quality services and international standards. The local government has guided and supported the preparation and construction of the Project Phase II by Shangri-La Group.

Commenting on the development, Lim Beng Chee, CEO, Shangri-La Group, said, “We are committed to the long-term growth and investment of Fuzhou. We hope to leverage our brands, project development capabilities and management expertise to bring quality projects to the city. We also hope that in time this lifestyle complex can serve as a vibrant social hub bringing locals and visitors together to enjoy.”

Shangri-La Group currently owns and manages over 100 hotels globally in 75 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, Hotel Jen and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of the upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Bahrain, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.