Shangri-La and Klook announce strategic partnership to provide seamless guest experiences

Klook, a world leading travel activities and services booking platform, and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Asia Pacific’s leading luxury hotel group, has announced a global strategic partnership that will enable hotel guests to directly access the world’s best activities to enhance their hotel and destination experience. With this partnership, Shangri-La can provide more differentiated experiences and benefits important to guests and Golden Circle members, including earning and redeeming Golden Circle Award Points from local experiences and at over 500 restaurants and CHI, The Spa within Shangri-La. Klook’s expertise in meeting the needs of the “on-the-go”, tech-savvy, millennial traveller will complement Shangri-La’s offerings and help define a new model of creating one’s own journey.

“By delivering additional hotel and in-destination features, we are strengthening the value proposition for guests in line with their widening needs and giving them more inspiring choices during their travels,” said Irene Lin, Shangri-La executive vice president – Marketing. “Collaborating with Klook will allow us to offer guests a deeper discovery of local experiences and we’re excited the partnership will open up many more memorable moments to guests in and beyond Shangri-La hotels worldwide.”

Anita Ngai, Chief Revenue Officer at Klook, says, ‘The luxury traveller is more tech-savvy than ever as they are seeking smart, convenient, and cash-free solutions, and we’re continually enriching Klook’s services to make the platform suitable and engaging for all types of travellers. We’re excited to be innovating on a series of initiatives with Shangri-La – Klook Concierge and Golden Circle redemption programme are just the start of an exciting partnership ahead.”

Klook and Shangri-La will initially collaborate on the following:

Klook Concierge: In December 2018, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok; Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore and Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong will be the inaugural hotels to debut the Klook Concierge service. Guests can discover and book Klook experiences throughout their stay via a tablet at the hotel concierge, even at the last minute, and redeem via a QR code or e-voucher. In addition, Shangri-La’s Golden Circle members can earn Golden Circle Award Points for each experience booked through the Klook Concierge. To mark the partnership launch, Shangri-La will offer Golden Circle members 100 Golden Circle Award Points on every booking on the Klook Concierge, while Klook will offer a platform-wide discount of 5 per cent on its experiences until 28 February 2019.

Golden Circle Award Point Redemption: All Shangri-La’s Golden Circle members have the option to redeem their points for selected Klook experiences in Singapore, Bangkok, Beijing and Shanghai in December 2018. This will expand to over 60,000 Klook experiences in quarter three 2019, from must-eats and unique tours to local transport and popular attractions. The Klook activity redemption initiative with Golden Circle members is set to be the first of its kind for a luxury hotel group.

Marketing Collaborations: In 2019, Klook and Shangri-La will jointly launch various marketing initiatives, as well as make unique Shangri-La experiences available on the Klook platform.