Seyfert Sarovar Portico is now rebranded as Seyfert Sarovar Premiere, Dehradun

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd., a leading hotel chain in India with over 80 operational hotels across 50 destinations in India and Africa has rebranded Seyfert Sarovar Portico in Dehradun as Seyfert Sarovar Premiere, Dehradun.

This contemporary and classified five-star hotel has undergone extensive refurbishment right from adding extra facilities to upgrading the existing services. The added features include Indian specialty restaurant- Aanch, with a crafted menu offering flavours of northwest frontier, state-of-the-art spa, and upgradation in amenities & services quality as per Sarovar’s premiere standard to its 68 beautifully crafted, spacious and well-appointed rooms hotel.

The hotel is conveniently located close to Dehradun Airport, bus stand and railway station providing easy access to tourist and numerous pilgrimage destinations in the upper and lower hills of Himalayas.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “The decision of rebranding the hotel reflects company’s continues efforts to push for higher standard while driving business growth for the company. The rebranding will bring a fresh perspective to the hotel, sturdier base and will offer services at affordable prices for business and leisure traveller alike.”