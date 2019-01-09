Winter Restaurant Week start in Washington DC on January 14, 2019

Winter in the District would not be complete without Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, starting from Jan 14-20, 2019. Throughout the promotion, over 100 restaurants across the DC area offer three-course, prix-fixe meals for brunch, lunch and dinner, with brunch and lunch priced at US$ 22 and dinner at US$ 35. Visitors can reserve your table now and sign up for the Diner Rewards Program. While dining out, one can check out DC’s coziest restaurants.

With many great restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Week below is some popular options by neighborhood.

Adams Morgan

While the neighborhood is known for its millennial-friendly scene featuring a diverse mix of bars and lounges and hip stores, a burgeoning restaurant scene adds another reason to visit this cultural hub. Mintwood Place (dinner deal only), a French restaurant cooking up creative yet classic dishes that have the city’s gourmands clamoring for reservations. You can also enjoy a delicious restaurant week dinner at Roofers Union, which offers up a hearty menu with great views of bustling 18th Street.

Capitol Hill

Have you tried Balkan cuisine before? Ambar is the perfect place to dive in, with tasty breads to share and rakia (a Balkan fruit brandy) to sip. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, tuck into a a dry-aged New York strip at Charlie Palmer Steak, dive into Spanish fare at the intimate 70-seat Joselito Casa de Comidas or authentic Florentine fare at Acqua Al 2.

Downtown / Golden Triangle

Here visitor can enjoy the seasonal fare by chef Tim Ma at American Son, the flagship restaurant at the Eaton Washington DC, where a menu has been crafted out of Ma’s experience as the son of Chinese immigrants growing up in Arkansas. Sample contemporary American fare at The Oval Room, Ashok Bajaj’s sophisticated dining establishment, savor the all-American flavor of The Hamilton, or dig into indulgent seafood and prime cuts of steak at Ocean Prime (dinner only).

Politicos near the White House frequently dine at Old Ebbitt Grill, an historic DC restaurant that still packs plenty of modern flair and flavour on its menu. Nearby, Opaline Bar and Brasserie blends French flair with American style inside the Sofitel Washington, DC Lafayette Square. Diners also delight in the flavours of India at DC power-dining staple The Bombay Club, another Bajaj restaurant frequented by presidents and world leaders.

Dupont Circle

Get cozy by the fireplace for brunch, lunch or dinner at Iron Gate, a timeless, romantic restaurant starring delicately cooked Mediterranean fare. Discover Japanese cuisine inside the Michelin-starred Sushi Taro, which offers an authentic experience, from the service to the sake to the sushi. Culinary travels down the street at Agora, which brings the flavours of Turkey, Lebanon and Greece to live in the form of warm, puffy pita and fragrant mezze dishes.

Foggy Bottom

The Watergate Hotel is home to Kingbird, a modern American restaurant with a French twist, and its unique dining room by famous designer Ron Arad. Rasika West End has been dazzling diners since 2005. This is, authentic Indian food in a gorgeous setting .

Georgetown

1789 Restaurant, one of the most historic and refined restaurants in the city, is ideal for a date night (jacket required, dinner deal only). Savour the atmosphere of a French country inn at La Chaumière (dinner only), where a central stone fireplace makes it a must-visit for those who enjoy a rustic and romantic setting. While far from new, FilomenaRistorante has been a Georgetown favorite for more than 30 years, with lovingly crafted Italian cuisine served right next to the scenic C&O Canal. Visitor can spot the Italian matriarch hand-making pastas in the front window.

Ivy City

Recently opened City Winery in this up-and-coming Northeast DC neighborhood for a guaranteed good time. You can sample locally sourced fare at this winery-full-service restaurant-concert venue combo for dinner only during restaurant week. At La Puerta Verde, you’ll be transported into a space that melds a warehouse-chic atmosphere with the vibrant colors of Mexico. Customer can start culinary adventure with grilled avocado guacamole and wash it down with cocktails refreshingly priced at US$ 10 and under.

Penn Quarter & Chinatown

Window shop through CityCenterDC before dining at DBGB Kitchen & Bar, where floor-to-ceiling windows offer a glimpse of the cozy concept from world-famous chef Daniel Boulud and Fig & Olive beckons crostini-lovers for brunch, lunch or dinner. There’s also celebrity chef David Chang’s Momofuku CCDC, where a lineup of dumplings and family-style dishes are the stars of the show. Speaking of celebrity chefs, culinary sensation José Andrés has restaurants all over Penn Quarter, including the Peruvian-Asian mix of China Chilcano, the Spanish small plate sexiness of Jaleo, the Mediterranean stylings of Zaytinya and the Mexican creativity of Oyamel.

Taste Edward Lee’s blend of Southern cooking and Asian flavours at Succotash, the former Top Chef contestant’s stunning, multilevel restaurant situated in an historic bank from the early 1900s. For an authentic Italian dining experience, step inside RPM Italian’s swanky, glass-enclosed building for a wide array of pastas made in-house. And the Asian-inspired The Source by Wolfgang Puck is another great option for a romantic evening (dinner only).

Upper Northwest

The tree-filled upper northwest neighborhoods of DC offer more than just historic homes and the National Cathedral where there are plenty of enticing Winter Restaurant Week dining options in the area as the city’s urban vibe turns suburban. Choose from brunch and dinner options at Bindaas, where Indian street food is the name of the game and diners rave about the avocado golgappa, a fried pastry stuffed with a delectable combination of avocado, tamarind chutney and sweet yogurt. Directly next door is Sababa, which means “cool” in Hebrew, and lives up to its name as it transports diners on a delicious culinary journey through the flavors of Israel.

The Wharf / Southwest Waterfront

An exciting riverfront hot spot, The Wharf has all the makings of the perfect date night destination. Add in handmade guac and chihuahua cheese-stuffed chicken enchiladas from Mi Vida and you’re guaranteed a second date.