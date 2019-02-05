Sarovar Hotels announces new hotel, Sarovar Portico in Palolem, Goa

Sarovar Hotels announces the signing of a new hotel in South Goa, marking the group’s further foray into the state. One of the fastest growing hotel chains in India with over 80 operational hotels across 50 destinations in India and Africa, this will be company’s third hotel in Goa.

The new hotel is in the close proximity of South Goa and popular tourist destination, Palolem is known for its beautiful crescent beach, white sand, quiet water and colorful wooden shacks. The hotel upon completion in mid- 2019 will offer guests a perfect stay experience.

In addition to well-appointed 48 rooms, the hotel will offer All day dinning, Bar, Spa, Gymnasium and swimming pool. The hotel will also feature meeting rooms for up to 300 guests to meet the rapidly growing demand of MICE segment.

Those on leisure trip can enjoy beach time or explore the nearby attractions of Saint Tereza of Jesus, Pantem beach, Bumipurush Temple and Pandava’s Drum.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the market which is a very popular tourist destination. We believe the hotel’s location clubbed with Sarovar’s signature hospitality will deliver a notable experience to its business and leisure guest’s alike.”