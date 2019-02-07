Rosetta by Ferns partners with The Registry Collection to offer luxury vacation

Rosetta by Fern, is one of India’s luxury vacation ownership group announced its partnership with Resorts Condominiums International’s (RCI) ‘The Registry Collection (TRC)’, a global leader in luxury vacation exchange and membership program today. Through this one-of-its-kind association, Rosetta becomes the newest luxury hospitality venture in South India to ensure its members to have access to the highest standards of quality and luxury across 240 and more affiliated resorts across the globe.

Offered by the hotel, the Club Rosetta, is a highly differentiated and flexible point-based membership program that provides immediate access to its members to thousands of resorts and holiday homes worldwide. The Registry Collection is an exclusive program with 240 and more affiliated resorts on the list either available for exchange or under development and with 50,000 members. Through its partnership with TRC, Rosetta members will now be eligible to access an elite network of the finest vacation properties at the world’s premier destinations as well as 24×7 travel concierge services.

This program was established 15 years ago for luxury leisure real estate timeshare and over the years has evolved to include wholly owned resorts residences, condo hotels and fractional yachts.

Speaking about the partnership, Errol Fernandes, chairman and managing director, Rosetta by Ferns, said, “Being one of the well-known names in the luxury hospitality market, our motto has always been to offer the best in luxury to our members. With this partnership, we will take a step forward in assuring uncompromised ultra-luxury experience to our customers. We are happy to have partnered with The Registry Collection that offers the best-in-class in locations, services and experience to all its members.”

The company is working on their first resort in Sakleshpur, Karnataka. This 100-acre luxury project is nestled amidst the lush coffee plantations of Malnad, and comes with a choice of accommodation starting from spacious studios to one, two, and four-bedroom villas with private decks and garden spaces. Over the next three years, it is set to invest over USD 100 million (INR 700 crore) to build projects across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Commenting on this exciting partnership with Rosetta by Ferns, Gregg Anderson, global vice president, The Registry Collection, said “We are delighted with our partnership with Rosetta by Ferns. The fact that they are determined to provide the best in hospitality & leisure is in sync with The Registry Collection’s objective which is to provide a luxurious, comfortable and hassle- free experience to its esteemed members. This will help us add to our members’ choices of availing high-quality properties in premium holiday destinations creating amazing vacation experiences and memories that will last a lifetime.”