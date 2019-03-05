Roseate Hotels & Resorts launches The Roseate Ganges in Rishikesh

Bird Hospitality’s Roseate Hotels & Resorts has recently unveiled The Roseate Ganges, a luxury retreat located on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh. Located in Shivpuri, the property, overlooking the Ganges, is a 45-minute drive from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun which is well connected by multiple flights to and from various cities across India. The exquisite retreat propounds 16 well-appointed villas, each opening to a private balcony looking over the Ganga valley and the forest. The hotel boasts of signature dining options based on the local cuisine and a comprehensive menu of spa and yoga services to extend a memorable stay experience to its guests seeking physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

“The opening of The Roseate Ganges is a significant milestone in our expansion and is the only retreat in the region to offer an exceptionally luxurious stay experience. We now offer a collection of six unparalleled stay experiences around the globe,” said Kush Kapoor, area GM, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

The villas at the retreat have been designed with classic elegance in natural colour palettes complementing the natural surroundings. Each villa combines contemporary elegance, a fine blend of minimalism and luxury with state-of-the-art technology, luxurious beds, perfectly appointed bathrooms, and private balconies that offer a spectacular panorama of the Himalayan outdoors. The Roseate Ganges also has a temperature-controlled infinity swimming pool overlooking the surrounding valley. Moreover, the guests can enjoy access to the private white sand beach next to the pristine waters of the Ganges flowing by the retreat.

The well-defined cuisine philosophy at The Roseate Ganges is designed by Kainaz Contractor and Rahul Dua, chef-partners specialising in curating bespoke F&B concepts, driven by championing the cause of regional cuisine, local produce, and seasonality. The retreat’s signature restaurant, ‘Chidya Ghar’, amalgamates elegant decor with a menu that offers delicacies accompanied by a classic collection of wines and spirits. ‘Roasted by Roseate’, beside the infinity pool, serves a selection of TWG tea from the boulangerie and patisserie.

The Aheli Spa at the retreat is equipped with unequalled facilities and indulgent treatments that redefine relaxation and rejuvenation. In addition to high-quality Ayurveda products, Olivier Claire and Pevonia products are used for the curated menu of spa services and therapies delivered by highly-trained therapists.