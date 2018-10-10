Rich Graviss showcases global bakery trends for this festive season

Rich Graviss, a leading manufacturer of non-dairy whipped creams recently organised Rich’s Gourmet Guide – The Bakers Lounge at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The event showcased global innovations and trends in the bakery industry with a huge array of hundreds of cakes on display prepared by Rich’s team of chefs. Pankajj Chaturvedi, ED and CEO, Rich Graviss and Pankaj Jain – GM, marketing, sales & culinary along with a few celebrity chefs and renowned dignitaries from the hospitality sector participated in the day long celebrations themed on the upcoming festive season.

Bakery enthusiasts experienced an Art Gallery Walk-through feel with violins playing in the background accompanied by a tour of the sensitising cakes, desserts, savouries and desserts on display. Live counters at the event with a team of expert chefs demonstrated global trends guiding customers and aspiring bakers through their recommended recipes.

Some of Rich’s esteemed clients aka bakeries like Ribbons & Balloons, Hangout, Brownie Points, Just Bake, Mr Brown Bakery were also present at the event. The event brought live, one of its kind lounge experience for Rich’s customers with an inspiration zone created by the chefs. Rich’s team displayed new trends within cakes and desserts with a new outlook that focuses on festivals to help boost sales for customers and aspiring bakers alike by inspiring them through their global designs on display.

Commenting on the initiative, Chaturvedi stated, “The response from our customers in the last two years has been overwhelming. We aim to continue this trend and build stronger bonds with our customers, by making them a part of such educative experiences more often. These interactions also allow us to inform the versatility and quality of our product offerings for all our bakery channel partners.”