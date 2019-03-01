Trending now

QSR chain Upsouth launches sixth outlet in Pune

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

QSR chain Upsouth, part of Billion Smiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd, recently launched its sixth outlet in Wanowarie, Pune post creating its successful presence in Viman Nagar, Pune Airport, Aundh, Wakad, Phoenix Market City. The brand is looking forward to launching more outlets in the city by the year-end.

The self-service, sit-down restaurant offers varieties of idli and dosa, meduwada, uthappam, filter coffee, paddu, south Indian combos, meals and many more. It also hosts its patented signature dishes like uthly, malabari parota sandwich, sabudana cheese vada, elaneer mousse, mango moksha and healthy super grain paratha, etc., which are also priced competitively in the range of Rs 80-90 only.

“We are here to create convenient, affordable, hygienic and quality-driven south Indian QSR chain in an upscale environment. We are looking forward to creating an impactful presence in the Pune market through internal investments and franchising options. South Indian cuisine is recognised as one of the most popular cuisine, and as a product is also suitable for all-day dining. Hence there is a great opportunity for Upsouth to build a successful QSR format nationwide”, said Kumar Gaurav, vice president, Billionsmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Manu R Nair, corporate executive chef at Upsouth said, “Keeping pace with the modern world, Upsouth redefines the experience of Indian and South Indian Cuisine for the guests with an upbeat and contemporary touch. We bring healthy, delicious, fresh and wholesome Indian and South Indian vegetarian food in a modern format.”

