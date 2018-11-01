Preferred Hotels & Resorts welcomes 17 new member hotels

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, has announced the addition of 17 new members between July 1 and September 30 to its global portfolio of more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. From historic villas to all- inclusive coastal resorts, these new member properties promise to deliver #ThePreferredLife – authentic, one-of-a-kind independent experiences – across exciting global destinations such as the Cote d’Azur, Indonesia, and New York.

Highlights of the new additions include:

The Sanchaya (Bintan, Indonesia) – The stately hideaway is cocooned amidst 10 hectares of tropical gardens and white sand beachfront on Bintan Island, less than an hour from Singapore by ferry. The colonial-inspired estate comprises 30 expansive and immaculately furnished suites and as with outdoor spaces and direct access to the beach. Facilities include a spa utilizing Southeast Asian techniques and therapies and two restaurants: Tasanee Grill serving Thai cuisine inspired by Bangkok’s street food scene, and The Dining Room serving contemporary European and Indonesian dishes. Guests can partake in a thoughtful range of activities such as morning yoga sessions, Papillonaire bicycles, Blokart sailing, and stand up paddle boarding. For a local adventure, guests can head to nearby Sungei Sebung for a river boat ride through tropical mangroves to see monkeys, kingfishers and otters.

Villa del Quar (Valpolicella, Italy) – Situated in the leafy vineyards of the Veneto region, within easy reach of both Lake Garda and Verona, this national monument turned luxury hotel traces its origins back to the Roman Empire as a place where weary soldiers would stop to rest their horses and take a break from the road. Today, the hotel comprises 25 luxury rooms and suites with exposed wood beams, period furniture, Venetian floors, and its standout 6,000 square-foot master suite is the largest in Italy’s countryside featuring gated access, private gardens, butler service, and a heliport. Highlights include a stunning outdoor pool, Valpolicella and Amarone tastings in the ancient Roman wine cellar, Salgari Bar serving delicious wines produced on property, and Arquade, one of the region’s celebrated restaurants offering local fare made with ingredients foraged from the estate.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit (Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico) – Overlooking Banderas Bay, this all- inclusive luxury resort presents an indulgent escape on Mexico’s chic Gold Coast. The expansive 267 suites range from 1,000 to 1,750 square feet and include dining and living areas, Balinese teak furniture, and terraces with ocean or mountain views. Well-being enthusiasts can opt for one of the Wellness Suites spread across two floors with spaces dedicated to spa therapies and workouts, minibars stocked with healthy refreshments, aromatherapy sleep kits, complimentary massages, and personal training. Guests can take advantage of five restaurants, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, an award-winning spa, Nuevo Vallarta’s sandy beaches, and privileged access to the area’s best golf courses. Families are also top-of-mind with impressive facilities including kids and teens clubs, babysitting services, and activity and event programs for all ages.

Aliz Hotel Times Square (New York, United States) – Opening its doors this month as one of New York’s tallest hotels, the upscale property is perfectly positioned for business travelers and tourists alike – and their pet companions, too – who want to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of buzzing Midtown Manhattan. The 287 modern guestrooms and suites are elegantly appointed, with most offering iconic skyline views. The two-story rooftop bar and lounge extends jaw dropping panoramas of the city’s landmarks and is an ideal spot for cocktails and gatherings, while the all-day restaurant serves timeless and innovative dishes that rival some of the district’s favoured options. For the best of Manhattan sightseeing, guests can forgo the onsite 24-hour gym for a group running tour arranged by the friendly concierge team.

Les Terrasses d’Eze (Eze, France) – Launched this summer on the glamorous Cote d’Azur, this new hotel located on a hillside facing the Mediterranean takes inspiration from its nautical setting with an architectural design that mimics the staggered decks of a cruise ship. Les Terrasses d’Eze skillfully incorporates the coastal views throughout the property with each of the spacious 87 guestrooms extending sea-facing balconies and communal facilities such as Le Tillac restaurant and terrace serving unobstructed views alongside gourmet bistro cuisine. Other features include a 5,400 square-foot spa with five treatment rooms, hydro massage pool, ice fountain, sensory showers, and a unique floating room; an open-air infinity pool, pétanque court, and tennis courts. With Monaco a 15-minute drive away, guests are ideally situated to take a day trip to the neighboring principality famed for its luxury boutiques, casinos, and mega yachts.

Other member hotels to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter of 2018 include: