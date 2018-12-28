Preferred Hotels & Resorts set to launch 23 new properties across globe in 2019

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand announces 23 new properties scheduled to launch across the globe in 2019. The hotel is set to be the hottest new resort in Indonesia and a bohemian gem in Costa Rica to a stately luxury hotel in the American South and a sustainable retreat in Georgia, these new independent hotels offer travellers unparalleled world-class service. It gives one-of-a-kind experiences that reveal the true essence of each destination.

Set to launch in April 2019, Lelewatu Resort Sumba in Sumba Island, Indonesia, is located at one the best off-the beaten track adventure. The tropical and relatively unknown paradise in Indonesia’s archipelago, Sumba Island turns heads with its remote pristine beaches, world-class surf, lush jungles, and rich local culture.

In 2019, the island will welcome the debut of Lelewatu Resort Sumba, set on a cliffside overlooking a private lagoon and the Indian Ocean. Scattered over 10 acres of land, the resort’s 27 luxurious villas are designed with authentic Sumbanese wooden interiors, handwoven ikat fabrics, indoor marble baths, and private pools. Guests can sample exquisite local delicacies at two gourmet restaurants, be pampered at Maraga Spa, and experience a host of activities including yoga, horseback riding, trekking, and exploring the beautiful coastline, traditional villages, sacred lakes, and waterfalls.

Located at prime location in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, Hotel EQ is ideal for guests visiting the city’s business, shopping, and entertainment districts, making it an excellent base for both business and bleisure breaks. To be unveiled in March 2019, the multi-use 52 storey building occupying floors 29-52, the hotel comprises 440 contemporary rooms and offers stylish banquet halls, meeting rooms, and conference facilities, a variety of restaurants, bars serving authentic Pan-Asian and international cuisine.

It also has an impressive rooftop Sky Restaurant and Bespoke Lounge with stunning panoramas of the city. Other amenities includes a deluxe spa, located on level 29 and offering a 25-meter swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, inviting guests to escape the bustle of the city following a day of meetings or sightseeing.