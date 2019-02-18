Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds 15 New Member Hotels

Preferred Hotels & Resorts deemed to be the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups from across 85 countries, has further grown its global portfolio with the addition of 15 new member hotels between October 1 and December 31, 2018. The list includes an adults-only all-inclusive resort to a 16th century palace which provide the patrons with one-of-a-kind experiences from across inviting destinations including Jaipur, Lisbon, and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The list comprises of Hotel Clarks Amer (Jaipur, India), Hotel Hendricks (New York, United States), The One Palacio de Anunciada (Lisbon, Portugal), frutt Lodge & Spa (Melchsee Frutt, Switzerland), Haven Riviera Cancun (Playa del Carmen, Mexico), Clarks Exotica – Convention Resort & Spa (Bangalore, India), Hotel EQ, Kuala Lumpur (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Lorenzo Hotel (Dallas, Texas), Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico), Pure Salt Garonda (Balears, Spain), Pure Salt Port Adriano (Palma de Mallorca, Spain), BY 14 TLV Hotel (Tel Aviv, Israel), The First Roma – Dolce (Rome, Italy), Stanford Court San Francisco (San Francisco, California),Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden (Palma de Mallorca, Spain).

As per a statement by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, either fro business or leisure, the travellers can access exclusive member rates and earn reward points at many of these properties through the Preferred Hotels & Resorts I Prefer Hotel Rewards program. Free to join, the program extends points redeemable towards free nights and other on-property expenditures, elite status, and other complimentary benefits to guests.