Palladium Hotel Group announces its first hotel in Spain’s Costa del Sol

by Steena Joy

Spain’s famous ‘sun coast’ and world-renowned tourist destination of Costa del Sol is set to welcome a gorgeous new beachfront property, Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol by leading Spanish chain Palladium Hotel Group. Slated to open doors in July 2019, the hotel is the group’s first outpost in Spain’s Costa del Sol región.

The four-star establishment with 330 bright and spacious rooms will offer spectacular views of the Mediterranean adopting a contemporary and stylish look and feel. The new hotel will be a fresh and fashionable addition to the southern Spanish coastline with an idyllic beachfront location and a mere 20 minutes distance from Malaga airport.

Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol’s varied gastronomic offering will include three restaurants; a show-cooking restaurant, an à la carte restaurant serving local and international dishes and a seafront beach club where guests can enjoy Mediterranean flavours in a relaxed ambience. A stand out feature of the property will be its Sky Lounge for guests to sip on delicious cocktails while watching the Malagan sunset.

A first-class holiday experience is guaranteed with direct access to the beach and extensive facilities and services, such as an outdoor pool with a bar, a gym and a spa equipped with a thermal circuit, jacuzzi and sauna along with private cabins for treatments.

While the new Palladium Hotel Group property is aimed predominantly at couples, children are also welcome who can enjoy facilities including a kids club with kids activities and leisure programmes.

Palladium Hotel Group will open what will be its first property in Costa del Sol through a management contract that reflects the group’s growth strategy of expanding via management contracts, through alliances with strategic partners that enables the group to apply its expertise in operational management and customer satisfaction.

