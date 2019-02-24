Oyo to assume operations in Japan from March 2019

Oyo, India’s homegrown leading chain of hotels, homes and quality spaces, Friday announced commencement of its operations in Japan from March 2019 with its housing rental product from India Oyo Living which is rechristened as OYO LIFE for the Japan market, following a joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corporation (“Yahoo! JAPAN”) to form OYO Technology & Hospitality Company, Japan.

Quoting Japan to be its third largest home market following India and China, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO & founder, OYO Hotels and Homes said, “This new entity will be focused on creating unique living experiences for the Japanese citizens, students, and young professionals, looking for good quality affordable accommodations, starting with our fully managed homes brand – OYO LIFE.”

Talking about the JV, “We are really happy to partner with OYO, through this joint venture and are certain that with a promise to deliver good quality fully managed homes at affordable prices. With our local know-how, online distribution network and marketing support, OYO LIFE will soon emerge as the most preferred abode for the Japanese citizens and visitors in the country,” said Kentaro Kawabe, CEO, Yahoo! Japan.

With the launch of OYO LIFE, they are all set to leverage OYO’s hospitality experience to offer a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end fully managed housing experience. The pre-registration is now available for stays starting March, added, Katsuse.

As per a statement issued here, the accommodations – apartments, homes, and shared spaces are easy to find, easier to move in, and easiest to live in as they can enjoy essential amenities which include furniture, Wi-Fi connectivity, television, electronic household appliances, regular housekeeping, CCTV surveillance, digitally enabled locks for additional security and 24/7 assistance, at no extra costs.