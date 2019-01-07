OYO to add 400 to 500 Townhouse hotels in 2019

OYO, world’s fastest growing chain of hotels, homes and living spaces has announced that it will be adding 400-500 OYO Townhouse hotels by the end of 2019. The Townhouse hotels enjoy over 90 per cent occupancy while witnessing a strong repeat from customers with nearly 50 per cent of them choosing to return to a Townhouse for their next trip.

Ankit Tandon, COO, OYO Townhouse, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “In 2018, nearly 70 per cent bookings were driven by the hotel chain’s existing customers who had earlier stayed in an OYO. Our repeat user base has seen a significant year-on-year growth of 214 per cent. The share of bookings from repeat customers increased to 70 per cent in 2018.

The company is on a strong growth trajectory – from one hotel in Gurugram in 2013, it has today expanded its footprint globally to China, Malaysia, Nepal, U.K., U.A.E and Indonesia. Globally, with over 13,000 franchised or leased hotels, 400,000 exclusive keys in 500 cities, the hotel chain is adding 64,000 rooms every month to its chain.

“OYO currently has 68 Townhouse in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jaipur and Pune. In 2019, OYO will be adding 400 to 500 across key metros and leisure destinations in India”, said Tandon.

Along with space, efficiency, smarter rooms and value, OYO Townhouse also offers corporate clients value added services including priority check-in, complimentary space upgrade as well as taxis on hand.

It has been devising new-age technology to map a customer’s journey and standardising the experience for them to the core.

Tandon further added, “It is clear that Indian travellers are using smartphones and applications for their travel requirements and hence, we use big data analytics and AI to personalise customer experience.”

“OYO is an urban innovator that continues to innovate and transform the world for its customers. Our focus is on availability, affordability and predictability. We offer hotel owners to become better hospitality players while helping them to give a better experience to customers’ every time they stay at OYO.”

The adoption of new technology offered by the company has also helped hotel owners to analyse customer data and give personalised guest experience thereby, expanding their business.