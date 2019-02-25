OYO enters Saudi Arabia, inks 50 properties across seven cities

India’s homegrown hospitality brand OYO last week launched operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company made the announcement on sidelines of the Saudi-Indian Forum. Reiterating its commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, OYO also signed an MoU with the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia, attesting to the business potential it sees in the market.

Starting with over 50 signed full-inventory – franchised exclusive hotels and over 3,000 rooms in seven cities in KSA, OYO Hotels is ready to offer affordable and trusted living options for travellers from GCC countries, India and other International tourists, including business and pilgrimage travellers.

Commenting on OYO’s entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), said, “It is also noteworthy that OYO is one of the first Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and SoftBank Vision Fund backed company to start operations successfully in Saudi Arabia, with the support of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Arabia’s General Investment Authority (SAGIA). The company obtained its foreign investment license from SAGIA a few months ago and plans to invest significantly in Saudi Arabia, and expand to over 17 cities across six provinces by 2020.”

As per the company, the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia, a significant beneficiary of the Saudi government’s measure is aimed at bolstering business networks through its focus on pilgrims, sports and entertainment. According to a report released ahead of the Arabian Travel Market 2018 (ATM), Saudi Arabia is slated to see about 13.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2022. OYO, therefore, aims to partner in the Saudi Government’s 2030 vision and will be working towards transforming the hospitality industry in the region, the statement further read.

Commenting on the developments, Ritesh Agarwal, Group CEO and founder, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “We are committed to creating quality, affordable living spaces, and thousands of jobs for the young people of Saudi Arabia It has been our long-standing belief that provided with the right direction and tools, smaller assets can also generate positive returns. This expansion, therefore, is in line with our quest to support Saudi Arabia’s blossoming hospitality ecosystem and creating infrastructure for asset owners to grow and run successful businesses, all of this while ensuring high standards of quality. We are honored and delighted to support the Saudi government’s vision 2030 for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and are committed to continuing investing in the multi-billion dollar opportunity in the hospitality industry in the country,” he added.

“We are excited at the prospect of bringing our brand of reliable quality living spaces to more and more cities in Saudi Arabia. KSA is an attractive market with sizeable internet and mobile presence, which complements our approach. We’ve received an overwhelming response to OYO’s offerings in the country since our soft launch and look forward to hosting more guests in the coming years,” said Manu Midha, region head, OYO Hotels & Homes, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

OYO Hotels & Homes in Saudi Arabia is currently run by a majority of young Saudi nationals, and the company plans to create jobs for over 5,000 Saudi citizens by 2020. OYO will also set up two OYO Skill Institutes, one in Riyadh and in Jeddah to train Saudi graduates in hotel management.

Apart from India, OYO will now have a presence in Nepal, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, UK, Philippines, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also announced the commencement of its operations in Japan scheduled from March this year, by tapping the home rental segment through the OYO LIFE brand.