Novotel Pune Nagar Road wins a silver award by GreenOtels

GreenOtels kicked off the country’s first GreenOtels Award in Hyderabad. The awards were envisioned solely to give recognition to India’s most sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible hotels. The selection progress factored in how these properties managed energy, water, and waste and engaged in community activities. Among the large format hotels, Novotel Pune Nagar Road won the silver award.

Nitin Pathak, GM, Novotel Pune said, “We are proud to receive the GreenOtel award for sustainability. It demonstrates the fact that we are concerned about our environment and taking all possible steps to preserve it. Novotel Pune believes in eco- friendly associations and this award takes us a step closer towards our aim of preserving nature and its resources.”

Novotel Pune is taking its own initiatives to support ecology and conserving nature and being a responsible hotel not only for its guests but also for the environment.