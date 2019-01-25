Noesis Capital Advisors facilitates transaction for Ira Resorts and Wyndham destinations (Ramada)

Noesis Capital Advisors, acting as the exclusive advisor to IRA Resorts and Wyndham Destinations (Ramada) has successfully facilitated the brand franchising agreement for Hotel Jaipur Greens. The 100-room eco friendly property, promoted by IRA Resorts has entered into franchise agreement with Ramada and has now been launched as ‘Ramada by Wyndham Jaipur’.

As a deeply experienced intermediary in the hotel space, Noesis Capital Advisors evaluated the product positioning, existing performance of the hotel at operational level and distribution strengths before advising them to opt for a franchising format. With a fair performance level of multiple hotel departments, there was a need for better positioning of the product. Hence Noesis was on a lookout for a “conversion friendly brand” that would rightly fit the hotels’ existing operations and found a perfect match in Ramada.

“Jaipur city enjoys pre-eminence in attracting a large slice of leisure and business tourists from across the world. Hotel Jaipur Greens had over the years displayed excellent operational efficiency and enjoyed a strong reputation. Now with the adoption of franchise agreement with Ramada it can leverage on recognised brand name and benefit from added marketing and distribution support. Under the new identity ‘Ramada by Wyndham Jaipur Jaisinghpura’ the hotel has the potential to dominate a larger market in the years to come. We are optimistic that the hotel will witness enhancement of revenue by 25 per cent, within the next 24 months. We are extremely pleased to facilitate this brand realignment transaction for our partners,” said Nandivardhan Jain, CEO, Noesis Capital Advisors.

“Our Jaipur Green Resort is a strategically loacted asset targeting predominatly MICE business. From our alliance with Ramada by Wyndham, we are targeting to further strengthen our distribution system and operations,” said Ramakant Sharma, managing director, IRA Resorts.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is one of the world’s largest and most diverse hotel companies, encompassing approximately 8,000 hotels and more than 600,000 rooms in 66 countries under fifteen hotel brands. Ramada is a large multinational hotel chain owned by Wyndham Destinations. They operate more than 800 hotels across 63 countries under the Ramada brand.

‘Ramada by Wyndham Jaipur’ offers 100 elegantly appointed rooms and suites that seemingly fit into the traveler’s scheme of things. It offers stunning array of facilities that include swimming pool, conference rooms, travel- desk, multi cuisine restaurants, open air terrace restaurant and banqueting facilities. The resort boasts of an open-air lawn space of about 18000 sq ft and three banquets on the lower levels with about 8000 sq ft area and is a preferred location for MICE and hosting marriages.

In last 12 months, Noesis Capital Advisors have successfully concluded successfully completed 58 hotel advisory assignments out of which 37 were conversions from standalone to the branded hotel chain.