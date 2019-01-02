New food laws for pulses, honey, soy protein, sago flour by FSSAI

After the 6 months transition period given to Food Business Operators(FBOs), Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), an apex body for food regulation, has initiated and enforcement of new food laws starting January 1, 2019. The key food laws that has come into force are standards for all pulses, whole and decorticated pearl millet grains, de-germedmaize flour and maize grit, couscous, textured soy protein, sago flour, bee wax and royal jelly.

It has also set standards for microbiological standards for fruits and vegetables and their products, all provisions of organic food regulations, and standards for honey, except few parameters where test methods are being validated.

The official document stated, “Tolerance limit of antibiotics and pharmacology active substances would come into effect on January1, 2019. Representations have however been received from various stakeholders highlighting some technical issues, hence the compliance period is being extended by three months so sort out these issues. Standards for alcoholic beverages will come into force on 1st April, 2019 to coincide with financial year requirements excise laws. Food fortification regulations will come into force on 01.07.2019.”

“The new standards for fruits and vegetable including canned tomato, jam, jelly and marmalade that were notified earlier had come into on July 1, 2018. Revised standards for milk and milk products have come into force on July 1, 2018, except the compliance of labeling requirement for frozen dessert which would apply from 1st July, 2019 unless reviewed. The regulations on Advertising and Claims, packaging and Labelling requirements of Blended Edible Vegetable Oils will come into force on 1st July, 2019,” it added.

In the year 2018, has accelerated the process of standards setting. As many as 27 new regulations for food standards were notified during the year. Some of the key regulations include the ones on alcoholic beverages, food fortification, advertising and claims, packaging, residues of pesticides, tolerance limits of antibiotics and pharmacologically active substances.