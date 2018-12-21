Mother Dairy forays into organic food segment with Safal Organic range

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable yesterday announced the launch of its organic range of fresh fruits and vegetables and other kitchen ingredients under its horticulture brand Safal. The new range of products labelled as ‘Safal Organic’ would be made available in select 100 Safal booths across Delhi NCR, along-with Safal’s existing range of edibles.

The range will offer fresh fruit and vegetables such as apple, pomegranate, mausambi, lemon, potato, tomato, onion, ginger, garlic and more. The fresh organic produce is being sourced from farmers with certified organic farms across the states of Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The brand is also introducing a wide range of organic kitchen ingredients namely pulses, rice, spices, millets, dry fruits, wheat flour, besan, sugar, salt and flattened rice flakes (poha), in bio-degradable and recyclable packaging options.

Dr. Saugata Mitra, director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, said, “Agriculture has always been core to the Indian economy and farmers play a key role in nation building. At Safal, we have always strived to bring both farmers and consumers on a common platform by providing the desired market access to the growers while offering quality products to our consumers. In our effort to align our portfolio to the ever-evolving needs of our consumers, we are now launching organic F&V and kitchen ingredients in line with all regulatory, industrial, quality and food safety requirements.”

“With foray across 100 key booths, Safal will be the largest retail network offering fresh F&V organic produce to consumers across Delhi/NCR and I am confident that our newly launched range of products will appeal to them. As India houses the most number of organic producers, it is our sincere effort to help them by way of giving an assured market, right remuneration for their produce and acknowledge their commitment towards the nature and the nation, he added.”

Going forward, the company plans to further expand its range by adding seasonal Fruits & Vegetables along with honey, rock salt and more varieties of whole spices and pulses.

The newly established organic supply has been set up as per the mandate of National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), Government of India and it also conforms to the ‘Jaivik Bharat’ initiative of FSSAI. The products are from the farms with NPOP certification are selected and duly audited by company experts. The harvested produce is also subjected to stringent testing for 127 pesticidal residues by accredited labs. In addition, the logistics for organic is duly differentiated at all levels and processing too has been distinguished along with packaging storage and consumer touchpoints to ensure compliance with laid norms.

As part of its agronomic interventions, brand Safal is advising farmers on GAP for organic produce, providing them with the required logistical support, hand-holding them for adherence to compliances and facilitating technical inputs for crop upkeep and production enhancement in the long run.