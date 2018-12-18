Michelin awards The Golden Peacock at The Venetian Macao for sixth consecutive year

For the sixth year in a row ,The Venetian Macao’s Indian restaurant, The Golden Peacock has again been awarded a Michelin one-star rating as ‘high quality cooking, worth a stop’. The restaurant is led by Kerala native and celebrated Chef Justin Paul, who heads a team of 15 chefs since the restaurant’s opening in the year, 2013.

Paul, says, “My talented team and I strive to provide an authentic yet innovative Indian culinary experience, and it is extremely rewarding to be recognised for this by Michelin once again, now for the sixth year.”

“But it would not be possible without the confidence that has been shown in our abilities and the freedom to take risks and follow our hearts, and for this we are grateful, he stated.”

One of the highest-rated Indian restaurants outside India itself, prides itself on authenticity throughout, from its chefs, recipes and techniques to its ingredients and kitchenware, all of which are imported directly from India.

The restaurant regularly features special promotions, most recently as part of the green cuisine campaign across Sands Resorts Macao’s signature restaurants. The Golden Peacock supplied two unusual dishes for the promotion, Khumb Bajre Ka Soweta, an organic millet and vegetable stew from Delhi incorporating portobello mushrooms, and Vendakka Chorakaa Mathanga, comprising produce from Karnataka including okra, bottle gourd and butter squash, cooked with coconut curry sauce.

Other seasonal menus have focused on the distinctive Indian regional cuisine of Goa, which as a former Portuguese territory like Macao, offers a delicious blend of eastern and western influences.