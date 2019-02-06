Mexican restaurant Sanchez Taquería and Cantina unveiled in Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Lounge Hospitality, a part of Embassy Group has launched their second Mexican restaurant, Sanchez Taquería and Cantina in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The bold flavoured tacos created at a live taquería and vibrant cocktails crafted at an open bar in a warm, inviting ambience gives a taste of Mexico right here in Bangalore.

The menu, curated by Chef Vikas Seth gives a taste of dishes that are rooted in authenticity yet offering a slice of modernity. This new dining landmark in the city, located on 12th main Indiranagar, aims to deliver a dining experience with both emotions and delicious food. The live taquería offers a variety of tacos with unconventional twists, rolled at a live counter right before you.

The new outlet is cozy and upbeat defined by a bold, contemporary Mexican vibe and fits right into the cosmopolitan neighbourhood. Raw brick walls are adorned with motifs from Mexican folk lore like the Calavera, playful neon lighting, coloured strings strung across the wooden rafters that form a vibrant canopy above and the stained glass screens that welcomes guest at entrance. To complement the experience, a casual outdoor section nestled within vertical gardens gives diners a quiet respite.

Speaking about the new launch, Siddharth Mankani, director, said, “Sanchez in UB City is renowned for its authentic Mexican fare with a menu that travels to the heart of the country. With this launch we would like to give the city a taste of Mexican cuisine that is still largely unexplored. We have an array of modern dishes and authentic Mexican culinary techniques and ingredients that we will be using to create these.”

Karan Virwani, director, said,“We are very excited to expand our reach to Indiranagar and this new Sanchez will help us to continue pushing boundaries and bring forth enhanced dining experiences to the city. The Taquería has a fun, contemporary vibe with its live counters and experiential dining concepts which will enable us to connect with a younger audience as well.”

The live taco bar where tacos being crafted is the highlight of the new restaurant. Made with natural colours and ingredients, Chef Seth blends traditional flavours of Mexico with his trademark Sanchez touch; some of the favourites are – the Mexican Blue Corn Hard Tacos, sea flavored charcoal corn tacos, modern soft roasted beet corn tacos, healthy soft spinach corn tacos, nutritious grated carrot corn taco and soft flour tacos.

Besides tacos, there are the widely popular avocado toasts made from in-house Bolillo bread with a bunch of Sanchez’s tasty interpretations to it. The oaxacan style tortilla soup, aptly known as the queen of soups in Mexican cuisine and the tlalpeño broth made of pulled chicken, rice & chick peas and served with slices of lemon, cilantro leaves, chopped onion, avocado and chipotle on side, are highlights of the menu. Then there are the traditional garnachas and chilaquiles, and tex-mex wet burritos topped with a choice of sauces. The margaritas are a must have with variations based on seasonal fruits along with the other Mexican concoctions like the micheladas and a range of tequilas.

The dessert section of the menu provides the ultimate indulgence. Handpicked by the Chef, each dessert is designed to surprise your taste buds. The decadent dark chocolate guacamole made with creamy mashed avocado is a great option for vegans and the dulce de leche ice cream taco decorated with chocolate pearls, caramel popcorn & cinnamon sugar stars is an epicurean fantasy.

Chef Vikas Seth, culinary director, has more than a decade of experience in Mexican cuisine and has been on multiple culinary journeys across Mexico. Speaking about the new restaurant, he said, “With Sanchez Taquería & Cantina we turn to explore the brilliance of tacos, albeit with the special Sanchez twist. In keeping with our philosophy of offering food that is fresh and flavoursome, we have recreated the modern taquería experience complete with “live” taco rolling. We are creating the original and classic versions and for the adventurist in you we have a range of playful combinations of tacos and avocado toasts.”

“We also have our favourites from UB City like the Live Guacamole, Sanchez Fiesta Nachos, Tamale served cocooned in corn husk, the Lamb Barbacoa and of course the very popular dessert Tres Leches,” he added.

The bar perched at one end with a facade of handmade, decorative tiles serves bespoke, fusion cocktails crafted from fresh and natural ingredients. The margaritas are a must have with variations based on seasonal fruits. Then there are the other concoctions like the tangy whiskey based munchkin bliss with a dash of chilli and the fruity galaxy sling made from gin, elderflower, kiwi and apple juice.