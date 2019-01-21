Marriott to replace current loyalty program with Bonvoy

Marriott’s has introduced a new loyalty program, replacing the current loyalty brands – Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), which will be called Marriott Bonvoy.

Marriott Bonvoy, which we can only assume is a mix of the two French words ‘bon voyage’ meaning have a nice trip, launches on February 13, 2019 when the logo and branding will begin to roll out across all consumer touchpoints, including on property, marketing and sales channels, digital, mobile and co-brand credit cards, bolstered by a multimillion-dollar global media campaign starting in late February.

Stephanie Linnartz, global chief commercial officer, Marriott International, said, “Marriott Bonvoy marks an evolution in travel because it represents more than a loyalty program. It is a travel program designed to bring to life our extraordinary portfolio of global brands in 129 countries and territories, while also providing endless inspiration for members to keep traveling and pursuing their passions.”

Beginning on February 13, 2019, Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments will become Marriott Bonvoy Moments, which together with Marriott Moments will feature approximately 120,000 experiences in 1,000 destinations available for purchase or by redeeming points.

The launch of new loyalty program will introduce two new names for previous Elite status tier names:

Marriott Bonvoy Titanium Elite will replace Platinum Premier Elite for members who surpass 75 nights.

Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite will replace Platinum Premier Elite with Ambassador. This top Elite status tier recognises members who surpass 100 nights and more than $20,000 in spend annually. These members enjoy the highest level of personalisation with a dedicated ambassador to help plan their travel and cater to their needs one-on-one.

Members using either the SPG or The Ritz-Carlton Rewards apps are encouraged to download the current Marriott app which will automatically update to become the Marriott Bonvoy app on February 13, 2019. The SPG and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards apps will be deactivated on that date.