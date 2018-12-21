Marriott International expands in South Asia, opens 15th hotel Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna

Marriott International unveils Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna in North Goa. This makes it the 14th Fairfleld hotel to open in India. The new hotel marks a milestone for the brand as it is the first Fairfield in Goa and increases the brand’s footprint in the country. The property is designed for the on-the-go leisure traveller who seeks modern design, convenient amenities and warm hospitality, all at a great value. It is within close proximity to North Goa’s bustling entertainment and nightlife destinations.

Mike Fulkerson, vice president, brand and marketing, Asia Pacific, Marriott International, said, “This is our first Fairfield by Marriott property to debut in Goa and the 15th for the brand in South Asia. At Fairfield we believe in the beauty of simplicity, and we look forward to offering travellers to Goa the same seamless service and welcoming hospitality that the Fairfield brand is known for.”

The hotel’s 130 thoughtfully designed guestrooms deliver a comfortable stay with a wide range of in-room amenities and plush bedding. The property also features a 24-hour fully equipped fitness center and spa, as well as a kids’ club for families travelling with children. The boasts 1,248 sqft of dedicated indoor meeting space with natural light, a pre-function area and column-free spaces that are ideal for conferences, weddings and social gatherings. In addition to the hotel’s smart and flexible design, guests will also experience warm hospitality and friendly service, guaranteeing every guest is satisfied with their stay.

Kava Kitchen & Bar, the signature all-day dining restaurant offers high-quality buffet and a-la-carte options, serving international cuisine along with local Goan delicacies and comfort food. The bar provides a selection of premium liquor, fine wines, cocktails and mocktails, and The Market is a 24/7 convenience store with a wide variety of grab-and-go food options.

Manveer Kapoor, general manager, Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna, said, “Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna is an ideal beach destination for a family vacation, leisure retreat or corporate team building outing. The hotel is a heaven where guests can trust that every moment of their stay will be effortless and relaxed. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience our uplifting spaces and warm hospitality that are hallmarks of the Fairfield by Marriott brand.”

The new hotel is located at approx. 40 km from Dabolim Airport, the hotel is close to numerous attractions including Chapora Fort, The Saturday, Club Cabana and popular nearby Anjuna and Baga beaches.