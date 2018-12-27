Trending now

Marico unveils cold pressed virgin coconut oil brand Coco Soul

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

With consumers increasingly opting for healthier food options that are natural and farm fresh, Marico has introduced a range of cold pressed virgin coconut oils under the brand name Coco Soul. The new range of products includes a 100 per cent organic and natural variants.

The product originates directly from farms where coconuts are meticulously handpicked and freshly harvested. Using a unique cold pressing technique devoid of any heat application ensures that the oil keeps the nutrients inherent in the coconut absolutely intact. This bounty of raw natural goodness is then bottled for consumers to enjoy. The benefits of this cold pressed virgin coconut oil are in fact holistic as it boosts energy, aids digestion, helps in weight management and cognitive development. This makes it a true superfood.

Kicking off the launch with the coconut oils, the company has introduced the products in 250ml and 500ml bottles along with a 500ml jar. The range starts at INR 230 and goes up to INR 699.

One can purchase it at leading retail stores such as Big Bazar, Hypercity and Spar across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. It is also available online on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

