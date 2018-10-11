Lucaris official stemware partner for India Wine Awards

Lucaris became the first choice for the most authoritative wine competition in the country, India Wine Awards led by Mumbai-based Sonal Holland MW as the official stemware partner for the ceremony recently held at the The Leela Mumbai.

At the Corporate Masterclass, Sonal Holland MW recommended Lucaris stemware for a great wine experience and also spoke of the importance of Lucaris stemware collection and its contribution to an excellent experience in wine tasting at the country’s most competitive, India Wine Awards. The highlight of the event was the introduction of alcohol removed wines which were served using the Lucaris glasses. The luxurious, brilliant, visibly clear, lead free, crystal wine glasses with Aerlumer technology was brought to light through an impressive demonstration and an insightful session for the wine enthusiasts and the audiences who were kept engaged throughout the very interactive wine tasting session.

The dazzling award ceremony, presented by whisky wizard and media personality Anish Trivedi, saw 184 medals in Silver, Gold and Diamond awarded to domestic and international wines, including 30 Best in Class Trophies for outstanding wines in the competition results. The popular Best Wine Pairings with Indian Cuisine category had 10 trophy winners emerge from 120 wines, paired with nine dishes such as Chicken Chettinad and Mutton Rahra.

Raising the bar as the country’s most authoritative wine awards, a special category of Excellence in Restaurant Wine Programmes at Hotels and Premium Stand-Alone Restaurants located in the three major consumption centers of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru recognised 20 restaurants for a World Class Wine List, eight restaurants as World Class Wine Destinations and a further six restaurants for the best Wine-Trained Service staff.

The India Wine Awards, led by the most qualified and foremost wine professionals in India and abroad, is an initiative powered by Holland, India’s first Master of Wine and founder-director of SoHo Wine Club. Wines entered in the competition were judged over two days by a panel chaired by her, comprising 18 distinguished wine and food experts.

To build a strong foundation for Excellence in Restaurant Wine Programmes at Hotels and Premium Stand-Alone Restaurants, for the first time in any Indian wine competition an independent panel of five international Master of Wines, including Holland, was formed to bring their global experience and unmatched expertise to the judging process.