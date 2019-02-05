Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

We need to make our future chefs…

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Latest Updates

Lords Hotels and Resorts wins at Gujarat Tourism Awards

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Lords Hotels & Resorts has been recognised as Gujarat’s best hotel chain at the recently concluded Gujarat Tourism Awards held at Ahmedabad. The premium mid-market hotel chain has been bestowed with 13 awards for its hotel properties, restaurants in Surat, Vadodara, Somnath and Hotel Management Institute in Surat in various categories.

Commenting on this occasion P R Bansal, chief operating officer, Lords Hotels and Resorts, said “Gujarat is where Lords Hotels & Resorts had set up its first hotel and it is here where we have flourished. Being recognised for achievements is a great feeling and to be recognised in Gujarat means all the more for us. We are humbled to receive such an overwhelming response. I wish to thank my team at Lords Hotels & Resorts, my family, my elite guests and each and everyone who made it possible for us to attain this position today.”

Related posts

Mid-East biscuit market expected to witness stable growth during 2017-2023

Mohit Rathod

Vits Hotels Worldwide marks its debut in Agra

Mohit Rathod

Indian hotel sector revenue to improve in FY2018: ICRA

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More