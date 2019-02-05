Lords Hotels and Resorts wins at Gujarat Tourism Awards

Lords Hotels & Resorts has been recognised as Gujarat’s best hotel chain at the recently concluded Gujarat Tourism Awards held at Ahmedabad. The premium mid-market hotel chain has been bestowed with 13 awards for its hotel properties, restaurants in Surat, Vadodara, Somnath and Hotel Management Institute in Surat in various categories.

Commenting on this occasion P R Bansal, chief operating officer, Lords Hotels and Resorts, said “Gujarat is where Lords Hotels & Resorts had set up its first hotel and it is here where we have flourished. Being recognised for achievements is a great feeling and to be recognised in Gujarat means all the more for us. We are humbled to receive such an overwhelming response. I wish to thank my team at Lords Hotels & Resorts, my family, my elite guests and each and everyone who made it possible for us to attain this position today.”