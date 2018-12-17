Lenexis Foodworks to invest Rs 150 crore, to open 70 wok express outlets, unveils second dark kitchen in Mumbai

Lenexis Foodworks has commenced on a Rs 150 crore expansion plan, to open 70 new Wok Express outlets within the next three years. The entire expansion will be funded through internal accruals. This pan-Asian food brand in the QSR space plans to penetrate its reach in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Aayush Agrawal, director, Lenexis Foodworks Pvt. Ltd., said, “Wok Express started off as a pilot project in 2015 with 1 restaurant in Pali Naka, Bandra. With the overwhelming response from our patrons we not only established 35 restaurants within a short span of 3 years but also served a million Chinese Rice and Noodle Bowls. Our strategic initiatives continue to show encouraging development, which we believe will enable our long term growth objectives. We opened 10 restaurants this year and are on track to achieve our development target of 100 outlets across leading metros in India within the next 3 years.”

Meanwhile, the chain has launched its second dark kitchen in Mumbai. Located in Jogeshwari, the new kitchen will cater to customers within a radius of 3 km, facilitated by delivery apps.

Agarwal, stated, “After the success of our first dark kitchen concept in Mumbai we are now pleased to roll out our second kitchen in the city. The new format will help us reach out to our loyal customer base besides tapping potential customers and encouraging repeat orders. We have seen an impressive growth in our delivery sales over the last few quarters and are extremely buoyant on the booming online food delivery space. We plan to open 10 dark kitchens across Mumbai’s neighborhood in the next two years.”

The dark kitchen format is exclusively designed to cater to a wider set of audiences, who want to have their food delivered at homes or offices. The concept helps manage the entire operational efficiency from food procurement, recipe preparation and packaging. The kitchen is exclusively optimized for delivery. Wok Express delivery menu boasts of an interesting spread of Pan Asian cuisine like Chinese Rice and Noodle Bowls, Soups, Baos, Dumplings, Chicken Wings, Appetizers and Refreshing Coolers.

The company posted an impressive comparable year to date sales for FY 2018- 19 that increased to 22.4 per cent as overall orders during this year saw a remarkable 61.8 per cent surge. The gains have come from both dine-in and delivery sales that has rose to 44.4 per cent and 105.4 per cent respectively.

The three-year old company presently operates 35 outlets across all major malls and high streets in Mumbai and Pune. All the outlets are company-owned and operated.