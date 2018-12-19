Lemon Tree Hotels unveils its second property in Pune

Lemon Tree Hotels, a renowned hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector, announced the opening of Lemon Tree Premier, City Center, Pune today. This is its first premier property in the state of Maharashtra and its second owned hotel in Pune city.

Just five minutes from the railway station and the key business and shopping hubs of the city, this new-age hotel is designed to please the modern-day business and leisure traveller. A stylish atrium lobby, eloquent pop art, delightful green vertical gardens and a cascading wall fountain at the entrance add to its charm.

The hotel offers 201 plush and well appointed rooms and suites, a 24×7 multi-cuisine coffee shop– Citrus Café complemented by a show kitchen, a hip recreation bar– Slounge, an eclectic pan-Asian restaurant– Republic of Noodles as well as a rejuvenating spa- Fresco, a Life Fitness gym and an outdoor swimming pool to keep you feeling fresh-as-a-lemon.

The hotel also has over 7,000 sq. ft. of modern banquet space, including large conference rooms and an open business centre, for meetings and special events.

Speaking on occasion of the launch, Mahesh Aiyer, senior vice president, operations (South & West), Lemon Tree Hotels said,“We are pleased to open our second and most anticipated property in the heart of Pune city. Known for its landmarks as well as noteworthy businesses, educational institutions and manufacturing companies, Pune has always been an important nerve centre of Indian culture and economy. With this hotel opening we further strengthen our footprint in this demand dense market. We expect to make a mark by offering a high quality stay experience with our impeccable service and great price.”

Nostalgic and modern interiors at this new age Lemon Tree Premier, gives it a unique character. Vintage styled art on the walls, the classic leather sofas, the wall-spanning windows or the grand staircase that runs through its larger-than-life lobby has all come together splendidly. This hotel’s understated decorative lighting and retro-styled palette make for a stay that’s inspiringly fresh yet reassuringly classic.

The group operates three brands; Lemon Tree Premier (upper midscale), Lemon Tree Hotels (midscale) and Red Fox Hotels (economy). With this opening it now owns and operates 52 hotels in 31 cities of India aggregating 5300 rooms.