Lean luxury hotel brand Cinnamon Red to open a property in Kandy, Sri Lanka

Introduced in 2014, the lean luxury segment brand Cinnamon Red of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – part of John Keells Holdings (JKH), is set to expand to Kandy in Sri Lanka. A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the project’s construction which is scheduled for completion in two years. Cinnamon Red Kandy will be the first and only LEED Gold-certified hotel in Kandy, developed at an investment of LKR 6.5B.

Cinnamon Red Kandy will feature 210 modern rooms and public spaces reflecting the rich heritage and culture of Kandy. The hotel will have a signature self-check-in service and a host of facilities including an expansive rooftop bar, 20 interconnecting rooms ideal for business groups and families, wheelchair access throughout, a large swimming pool and a restaurant that will serve all meals on a buffet and á la carte basis.

With a portfolio of over 2400 rooms in Sri Lanka and Maldives, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has partnered with investor Indra Traders in a joint venture to introduce the hotel in Kandy. Indra Traders’ investment of 60 per cent includes a 130-perch plot of land on the Katugastota Road, Kandy. A long-term management contract has been executed between the parties with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts as the hotel managing partner.

Commenting on the opening of the property, Krishan Balendra, chairman of JKH stated, “Kandy is a popular leisure destination attracting a majority who arrive in Sri Lanka. The hotel will be strategically located in proximity to the Kandy-Colombo highway and is well-positioned to cater to the demands of the new age traveller and millennials. Its unique selling proposition will add variety and diversity to the room classifications in Kandy delivering an outstanding lean-luxury experience to its guests.”

Indra Kumara Silva, chairman, Indra Hotels and Resorts Kandy Pvt. Ltd., said, “Kandy is a destination with a growing leisure segment. It is also the pivotal point of all round-trips in Sri Lanka. It is the most opportune time to introduce this fresh and innovative concept to the city. The entire structure has been designed to showcase the charm and character of the locality while highlighting its rich natural surroundings. The rooftop pool deck and lounge will be a signature location for entertainment, offering panoramic views of striking landscapes, and lush mountains. The entire building will feature ample natural lighting, smart ventilation and will run in an energy efficient manner to ensure that it is as eco-friendly as possible.”