Le Charlemagne, Burgundy now serves Grover Zampa Vineyards collection of wines

Grover Zampa Vineyards, one of the leading wine producers from the Indian terrain, will now be serving their wines at Le Charlemagne, a deluxe restaurant situated in Burgundy, France. Known for its unusual Franco, an Japanese fusion cuisine, the restaurant boasts of an exclusive and particularly interesting collection of premier and Grand Cru French Wines. The menu will list award-winning wines from Grover Zampa’s stable, Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection Red, Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection White, La Reserve and La Reserve Blanc.

The accolades the wines boast of are, Vijay Amritraj Reserve Red recently won Gold at Asian Wine Review 2018, Silver at Sakura 2018 and Silver at Cathay Pacific 2018; whereas Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection White won bronze at HKIWSC Awards. Adding to the same, La Reserve won silver at Sakura 2018 and La Reserve Blanc won bronze in DAWA and bronze in HKIWSC.

Located in the heart of the Côte d’Or, Burgundy’s premier wine-growing area, Le Charlemagne is a one-Michelin-starred restaurant headed by renowned Chef Laurent Peugeot. What sets this restaurant apart from the others is not only its exotic cuisine blend but also the method involved in consuming the dishes: each come with special instructions which form a part of the overall experience of indulgence. In essence, each dish from the kitchen is an edible adventure, wherein diners set on a ride to discover unique ingredients and flavours from different countries and cultures.

Speaking about the association, Vivek Chandramohan, cheif executive officer, Grover Zampa Vineyards, said, “It gives me immense pleasure in stating that Grover Zampa wines are now listed at Le Charlemagne, a superlative restaurant set in the heart of Burgundy. International recognition of such stature is only testament to the fact that Grover Zampa is committed to producing high quality and distinguishable wines, capable of garnering the much deserved international recognition for Indian vinos.”