LB Industries launches liquid natural sweetner Ray NoSugar sachets

Ray NoSugar by LB Industries Pvt Ltd, is a liquid natural sweetener made from pure Stevia extract. Stevia plant leaf is 400 times sweeter than regular sugar but adds no calories unlike the latter. LB Group has presented this new product in innovative, first-of-its-kind easy snap sachets. These single-use sachets are convenient, mess-free, and pack-in the sweetness of 2 tsp of sugar.

As observed by the company, people have tried replacing sugar with sweeteners earlier but went back to their old ways because of the bitter aftertaste of most sweeteners. The Ray NoSugar is different, it does not require the consumer to compromise on taste and offers only sweetness in every sip. It is a 100% natural replacement of cane sugar and can be used with all kinds of beverages read a statement issued by the company. This liquid sweetener is 100% safe and can be consumed by everyone including diabetic, obese and health-conscious people. There are no added flavours, chemicals, or additives and it has no side-effects. It scores zero on the Glycemic Index and does not increase blood sugar (glucose) or insulin levels in the body, which goes a long way in maintaining a healthy body and reducing risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Ray NoSugar does not contain Lactose, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Saccharine, Aspartame and Sucralose. It is currently available in packs of 45 sachets with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Snapdeal and Flipkart.