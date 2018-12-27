Latest hospitality venture The Postcard Hotel set to launch 50 more hotels after Goa

A new hospitality venture The Postcard Hotel has been unveiled in Goa, India. With 50 more hotels set to launch in different destinations, the brand is unique and intimate luxury hotels in India and the world. Owned by Kapil Chopra, the hotels are aimed at the leisure seeking audience and will be found in destinations by the sea, the mountains or jungles rich in wildlife.

Chopra said, “What I wanted to do with The Postcard Hotel, is make luxury hotels for the modern audience but bring back the romance and charm of sun kissed holidays. We wanted it to be rich in its experience but also wanted it to be simple. We believe guests want to stay in a place where the hotel does the thinking for them, where they get the simple things right, yet offer fantastic spaces for them to relax, meet likeminded people and experience local culture. This is why, we handpick our locations and our hotels, so that guests have a different experience whether they are in Goa or overlooking the snow clad Himalayas.”

The hotel has announced the opening of three luxury hotels on the opening day spread across unique neighbourhoods in Goa. The Postcard Moira, nestled in one of the four heritage villages of Goa, The Postcard Velha, surrounded by 300 acres of virgin coconut plantations in old Goa; and further south, in keeping with its proposition of taking travellers back in time, The Postcard Cuelim, that houses a 350 year old chapel.

The brand is committed to building and operating 50 hotels in the next 5 years. In the next 12 to 18 months, The Postcard Hotel will be present in seven more destinations across the country; The Postcard, Uttarakhand, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, The Postcard, Dhauladhar Mountain Range, The Postcard Ravangla, Sikkim, The Postcard, Darjeeling, The Postcard, Sundarbans and The Postcard, Kanha.

“Transformative experiences and local community are at the heart of hotel’s offering. Each hotel will offer unique experiences that are true to its surroundings, giving guests a sense of the neighbourhood and the destination in a way never seen before. The experience within the hotel, too, is in keeping with the times of conventional luxury hotels. This means no set breakfast hours, no buffets, and definitely no sugary welcome drinks. In its place, will be authentic local experiences, from food, to design, to artisanal welcome cocktails, to defining your own check in and check out hours and immersions with the local community,” he added.

As it starts its operations, the hotel company has INR 600 crores of assets under management, led by a group of carefully chosen hospitality talent that has experience in the best hospitality names in India and the world.