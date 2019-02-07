Kraft Heinz signs strategic partnership with Indo Nissin for distribution

Post the successful completion of the sale of its non-core Indian brands Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti to Zydus Cadila, Kraft Heinz has now entered into a distribution partnership with Japanese food giant, Indo Nissin Foods, the makers of Cup Noodles and Top Ramen Instant Noodles. The partnership will target multiple channels like retail, modern trade, government channels and e-commerce distribution avenues, ensuring consumers have seamless access to the iconic Heinz Tomato Ketchup. The partnership will also aim to open up new markets and introduce additional products from the Kraft Heinz stable into the Indian market.

Affirming his optimism on this partnership, Sankalp Potbhare, managing director, Kraft Heinz India, said, “India has always been a key market for Kraft Heinz and we are excited to partner with Indo Nissin Foods who have a great pan-India distribution network. This partnership will provide Kraft Heinz a platform to distribute and make its global product portfolio available to Indian consumers. The access to their favourite Heinz Tomato Ketchup will continue uninterrupted post the India non-core business divesture. Kraft Heinz has robust growth plans for 2019-20 for the Indian market. We are looking to aggressively grow in India with the support of Indo Nissin Foods’ distribution channels.”

The Nissin Foods Group is the inventor and pioneer of the instant noodles category across the world. It manufactures of the famous Top Ramen instant noodles and Cup Noodles. The company will now handle the distribution of Heinz Tomato Ketchup in India.

Gautam Sharma, managing director, Indo Nissin Foods, said, “We are delighted to partner with Kraft Heinz in India as we take another step in expanding our business. Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been a trusted and popular name in Indian households for decades with industry leading quality and taste. We are excited at the opportunity to bring Heinz Tomato Ketchup to more Indian consumers who already love and trust our leading instant noodle brands, Cup Noodles and Top Ramen. The partnership also showcases a tremendous cultural fit between the two companies as two global leaders are working together and bringing their best for the Indian consumer.”

Kraft Heinz and Indo Nissin Foods place strong emphasis on traditions and are led by strong cultural values. The tie-up is believed to be complementary for both the brands. The collaboration between the two global giants showcases the potential of differentiated niches in consumer spaces and strengthens their commitment towards India.