Kamats Group introduces multi cuisine kitchen, Pepper Fry by Kamats

India’s one of largest pure vegetarian restaurant chain Kamats Group, has launched Pepper Fry by Kamats, at Eastern Express Highway, Opp Ramkrishna Nagar, New RTO, Thane. The multi-cuisine restaurant offers contemporary dining experience boasting of eclectic mix of Indian and International flares. Variety of peppers and fresh ingredients are the center elements of food preparations which are locally and internationally sourced as per their seasonal availability. The interiors give a warm friendly ambience with palatable cuisine choices that will tickle the most discerning taste buds.

The restaurant was conceptualised as a fun and casual neighborhood restaurant that celebrates a creative spin of world cuisine and regional flair. The sweet aroma of spices from the kitchen and interactive dining elements create an inspiring vibe. The menu comprises of a variety of handpicked authentic cuisines in South Indian, North Indian, Tandoori, Continental, and Oriental. Guests can try the chef’s recommended flavours of Pepper to pair with their favorite food that include parsley, garlic ginger, chilli pepper, pepper mix and mixed herb pepper.

The delectable choices includes, Soups, Vegetable mains, South Indian, Fun tiffins, Chinese, Pasta, Sizzlers, Grills, International flares, Combo meals, Indian breads, Rice meals and choice of deserts. The signature specialties include Quick Gun Murgan Idli, Corn & Capsicum Gini Idli, Mumbai Tawa Masala Idli, Jini Cut Dosa, Cottage cheese Silciliana Bruchetta, Gucchi Biryani and Mexican Chilli Salsa with cheese.

The restaurant also serves refreshing mocktails with fresh ingredients namely aam imli panna and imli aloo bhukara sharbat that will be available across seasons.