ITC launches Sunfeast Wonderz Milk in four flavours

ITC a well-known packaged food company have recently announced its entry into the rapidly growing ready-to-drink milk based beverages with the launch of Sunfeast Wonderz Milk. The announcement of company’s foray into this new category was made by Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, foods, ITC at a launch event held at, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

With consumers moving towards healthier beverage options, ready-to-drink milk beverages has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the dairy market. With this development, the company further expands its dairy portfolio beyond ghee, pouch milk and curd.

The product promises to make milk more exciting through a delightful taste adventure enabling the Indian consumer to rediscover the wonders of milk. The launch range comprises of innovative offerings. The Fruit n Milk variant available in mango and mixed fruit is made with real fruit pulp and has real fruit bits, a first in the market offering, promising a delightful consumption experience. The shakes variant available in classic vanilla flavour made with natural vanilla extracts promises a classic thick and creamy milkshake experience. The nut shakes variant available in kesar badam flavour contains real badam bits promising goodness of milk and almonds.

The launch of the new brand will commence first in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which together account for nearly a quarter of the national market.

Speaking on the launch, Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, foods, ITC, said, “The launch of Sunfeast Wonderz Milk dairy beverages reflects ITC’s focus in delighting consumers with superior and differentiated new products. The ready-to-drink milk beverages market has seen a high growth with a paradigm shift to healthier beverages. Our investment in superior technology for manufacturing beverages with inclusions such as fruit pieces and dry fruits coupled with our institutional capabilities like agri sourcing enable us to bring these high quality first in market offerings in the dairy beverages space.’’

The range will be manufactured and packed at company’s state-of-the-art Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics Facility (ICML) in Kapurthala, Punjab. The new milk beverages launched by company leverage superior technologies that includes Aseptic PET line which can manufacture high quality aseptic beverages with a combination of milk, fruits and inclusions such as fruit pieces, dry fruits, seeds amongst others.

The four products would be available at general trade and modern trade outlets in the launch markets.