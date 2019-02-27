Indian Hotels unveils new brand identity for its airline catering business TajSATS

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Tuesday unveiled a new visual brand identity for their airline catering business TajSATS which works with over 40 domestic and international airlines, serving over 65,000 meals per day.

“TajSATS is an integral part of the IHCL ecosystem. It is currently the market leader in airline catering and we look forward to strengthening this further by unlocking its potential in non-aviation businesses as well. The new identity is a bold re-imagination of brand TajSATS and presents the company as modern and progressive,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL and Chairman, TajSATS.

The new logo brings together the best of Taj and SATS, with an agile and innovative design that resonates across generations. Carefully balancing tradition and modernity, it tells the story of the company’s past and signals the vision for the future. The logo is set against the backdrop of a bold new visual identity that is inspired by the art of plating and the culinary arts.

“The rebranding is an exciting change for us. It not only creates a foundation for new opportunities but also emphasises on our objective of achieving strong growth and focus towards innovation; as we strive to achieve Aspiration 2022,” said Sagar Dighe, Chief Operating Officer, TajSATS.