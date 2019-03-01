India is one of the top-10 source markets for Kempinski Hotels: Imad Sawaya, regional director, business development, MEA

India has been in the top-10 markets for Kempinski and with the increasing potential here, “I see India to be positioned in the top five source markets for the hotel company in near future,” told Imad Sawaya, regional director, business development, MEA, Kempinski Hotels.

Speaking at the roadshow held here in Mumbai, Sawaya remarked that India has been an important source market for the European luxury hotel brand, for which through the multi-city roadshows in India they are showcasing their new landmark destinations to the potential India market. “We have been here in India just about three months ago in November 2018 for the promotions of our new properties which underscores that India market is really crucial for Kempinski,” he added.

“I know the company is working hard to find the right opportunities to establish at least one if not more flagship properties here in India,” Sawaya replied when queried about the hotel company’s plans to open a property in India.

The fact that the Indian market has grown exponentially is evident from their interest to experience and discover the world, feels Sawaya. “To cater to this potential India market, we are fortunate to have our properties in many parts of the world including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and we also have one hotel in Havana, Cuba. We know that the UAE is a very important destination for the Indian markets, especially for weddings. Also, our landmark destinations like Bali, Singapore, and destinations in Germany like Hotel Aldon Kempinski Berlin and the ones in Munich and Vienna are most likely preferred by our Indian clientele,” told Sawaya about the preferred destinations by the India market for Kempinski Hotels in the world over.

“What I very much like about the Indian market is its richness in segmentation. Hence to cater to the varied segments of leisure travellers, corporate groups, MICE, weddings and honeymooners form the India market we truly have unique landmarks all across the world that really appeal to each guest regardless of which segment they belong to,” said Sawaya about the visitor profile from the India market.

When queried about the key source cities from India for the hotel company’s global portfolio, he said that Kempinski is looking at all the metros including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata, and also has been receiving many visitors from Ahmedabad over the past couple of years.

Speaking about Kempinski’s expansion globally over the past years, Sawaya said that the company has almost tripled its hotels’ portfolio across the world since the past 17-18 years.

“The company’s pillars have been revolving around crafting beautiful experiences for our clients through our services. We are also focusing on delivering a distinguished experience from the gastronomic viewpoint. Furthermore, our hotels are inspired by the local culture and community because we wish our clients should enjoy the luxury while also sensing the local flavours,” he said about some of the USPs exhibited by Kempinski branded hotels globally.

The hotel company recently unveiled three properties in their global markets including the Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai in Palm Jumeirah, The Apurva Kempinski Hotel in Bali and The Capitol Kempinski in Singapore. The current portfolio of Kempinski includes 29 hotels in Europe 22 in the Middle East and Africa, 27 in Asia and one in America, informed Sawaya. “This year we are looking at opening properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in which we are considering Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, and Khobar. In Africa we are looking at Ivory Coast and Nigeria to set up our new properties,” concluded Sawaya.