IHG opens world’s first voco hotel

InterContinental Hotels Group has opened the first voco-branded hotel in the world.

Located in Australia’s beloved Surfers Paradise, the voco Gold Coast is owned by Australian property investment firm SB&G Group.

The 389-room voco Gold Coast hotel offers all the features that guests can expect from the upscale voco brand including two swimming pools, gym facilities, a spa, 800 sq m of meeting space, and expansive views of both the ocean and hinterland.

Multiple dining options are available in the hotel’s three restaurants – Waves, Clifford’s Grill & Lounge and Social House.

The voco Gold Coast has its own onsite beehives, producing honey for various uses throughout the hotel, and uses refillable dispensers for products such as soap. Plus, thanks to a partnership with the Gold Coast City Council, all kitchen waste is recycled.

Brenden van Blerk, voco Gold Coast general manager, said, “As one of Australia’s all-time favourite holiday destinations, we are very excited to be introducing the voco brand across the much-loved Gold Coast. Quintessentially Australian, the Gold Coast offers travellers the ultimate getaway with warm weather, amazing beaches and several great ways to have fun. This perfectly aligns with the new voco™ hotel – a fun, spirited, upscale offering.”

The voco Gold Coast signing was announced by IHG and owners SB&G Group in June 2018, coinciding with the global launch of the voco brand. With six signings to date, in addition to the four properties that will rebrand as part of the UK portfolio deal, there are expected to be more than fifteen signings in total for the brand by the end of 2018. These include three signings in Australia, in Victoria’s wine region, Yarra Valley and in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling CBD as well as a number of properties in the UK. The opening of voco Gold Coast will be quickly followed by hotel openings in Solihull and Cardiff in the UK.