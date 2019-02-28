IHG opens Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Yeshwantpur

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Wednesday announced the opening of Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Yeshwantpur. Strategically located near the World Trade Centre and major tourist attractions in the city, the hotel is a 40-minute drive from the airport and a five-minute drive from the Yeshwantpur Junction railway station.

Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Yeshwantpur features 118 rooms equipped with the latest amenities such as the iPod docking station along with clock radio, wall-mounted flat screen TV and seamless high-speed internet. The guests can enjoy free breakfast or ‘Grab and Go’ option (included in the rate). Additionally, the hotel features an on-site self-laundry facility, well-equipped gymnasium, and a business centre.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Bhalla, regional VP, SWA, IHG said, “We have had a great journey with SAMHI since we partnered with them in 2017 for a portfolio of 14 Holiday Inn Express Hotels. Today, we are pleased to announce the opening of another Holiday Inn Express hotel in Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, from this portfolio. We are confident, the new hotel will cater to the needs of the increasing number of business and leisure travellers visiting the city.”

Ashish Jakhanwala, founder, MD & CEO, SAMHI, said, “Post the successful opening of Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Whitefield ITPL, we are excited to announce the opening of another Holiday Inn Express hotel in Bengaluru. With this new opening, we have taken a significant step towards catering to the growing demand of travellers in the city. With its strategic location, thoughtfully design and great service we are confident that Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Yeshwantpur will be a success.”

IHG and SAMHI entered a partnership in 2017 to rebrand 14 hotels (approximately 2000 rooms, operating and under construction) to Holiday Inn Express hotels.