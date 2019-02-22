IHG inks maiden Crowne Plaza in Amaravati

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has just signed a Management Agreement with Indroyal Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd for Crowne Plaza Amaravati. The 300-key hotel, expected to be operational from 2024, will be the maiden IHG branded property in the city.

Crowne Plaza Amaravati will be strategically located with only three kilometers away from the city centre, adjacent to various government offices and the business park zone, ideal for business travellers and MICE events. The hotel will also feature 20,000 sq ft of meeting space, a business centre, outdoor pool, and a gymnasium. Additionally, the hotel will also boast of multiple F&B options for the guests including an all-day dining outlet, a specialty restaurant, and a lobby lounge and bar.

Commenting on the development, Sudeep Jain, vice president – development, South West Asia, IHG, said, “We are delighted to partner with Indroyal Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd. for our first hotel in Amaravati. Amaravati is being developed as a world-class capital city, offering a business-friendly environment, and we are confident it will emerge as an important destination for corporate travellers. Our brand Crowne Plaza with its business-ready services is a perfect fit for the city’s future, and we are very pleased to be one of the first hospitality companies to establish our presence in this upcoming city.”

Sugathan Janardhanan, group chairman, Indroyal Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd, said, “We are pleased to once again partner with a leading hospitality company such as IHG for their world-renowned brand Crowne Plaza. We started our journey with IHG in 2011 with Holiday Inn Kochi and we are excited to be growing with an existing partner and building on a successful relationship.”

“Amaravati is fast developing as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh and there will soon be a need for quality branded accommodation and MICE venues in the city. With best in class facilities and amenities, we are confident that Crowne Plaza Amaravati will meet the requirements of the guests upon opening in 2024,” added Janardhanan.

IHG currently has 39 hotels operating across four brands in India, including InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express, and has a pipeline of 39 hotels due to open over the next 2-3 years.