IHG debuts in Udaipur with signing of Holiday Inn Udaipur Urban Square

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of world’s leading hotel companies has signed a management agreement with Bhumika Enterprises for Holiday Inn Udaipur Urban Square. The 195-room hotel will be the first Holiday Inn hotel in the city and is expected to be operational by 2022. The signing also marks IHG’s entry in Udaipur, a city that is increasingly becoming a hotspot for travellers.

Boasting of an excellent location, Holiday Inn Udaipur Urban Square will be an integral part of the upcoming “Urban Square”, an integrated hospitality, retail and family entertainment destination spread over 1.8 million square feet (approx). ‘Urban Square’ is one of the largest malls in Rajasthan and features a multiplex, a food court and other F&B options, along with leading international and national retail brand outlets. The development also features large banqueting and conferencing facilities, top commercial office spaces and commercial studio suites.

Providing convenient access to guests, the hotel will be a 30-minute drive from the Maharana Pratap Airport and a seven-minute drive from the city centre. Additionally, located on NH8, the hotel on opening will benefit from excellent visibility and frontage along the six lane roads connecting Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur and Nathdwara, a popular religious destination.

In addition to the well-designed, fully equipped guest rooms, Holiday Inn Udaipur Urban Square will feature 12,000 sq ft of sizeable meeting space including a 10,000 sq ft ballroom to accommodate 800 – 1000 people, and will be well placed to meet the rapidly growing business from the MICE and destination weddings segment.

Additionally, the hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality cuisine restaurant and a bar, providing guests with an array of dining options to choose from. Holiday Inn Udaipur at Urban Square will also feature leisure facilities such as a rooftop pool, a spa and a gymnasium for guests to enjoy their time during their stay.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, vice president, development, South West Asia, IHG said, “We are delighted to partner with Bhumika Group to mark IHG’s debut in Udaipur, under the Holiday Inn banner. Urban Square is set to develop as a landmark destination for hospitality, retail and family entertainment in Udaipur and we are pleased to be a part of this prestigious development. Udaipur is one of the most sought-after destinations in India attracting domestic as well as international travellers, for leisure, MICE and weddings, and we are very excited to be establishing our presence in this growing market. The Holiday Inn brand family is our growth driver in the midscale hotel segment in India, and we have accelerated our expansion this year with a number of signings across the country.”

Uddhav Poddar, managing director, Bhumika Group, said,“IHG is a leading hospitality player, globally and we are very pleased to partner with the company to launch Holiday Inn Udaipur Urban Square. We are confident that the Holiday Inn brand will further enhance the bouquet of services that the Urban Square has to offer to travelers, office goers and shoppers. Holiday Inn is a well-known global brand and has a strong presence in India, as well. We feel that the brand is a perfect fit to match the growing demand for quality midscale accommodation and banqueting facilities in Udaipur.”