IHCL signs a new Taj hotel in Lucknow

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) yesterday announced, one more Taj branded hotel in Lucknow. This hotel will be in partnership with Luxus Hospitality Pvt Ltd. With this addition, the company will have three hotels across two of its brands in the city.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, said, “We are delighted to partner with Luxus Hospitality. This signing is aligned to Aspiration 2022 with its focus on aggressive domestic growth. The company is very optimistic about Lucknow as it is an important centre of governance, business, culture and tourism.”

The Taj branded hotel will be conveniently located at Vibhuti Khand, New Gomti Nagar Centre with close proximity to key corporate parks, institutions and recreational facilities. The hotel will comprise of 185 spacious guest rooms, an all-day diner, a specialty restaurant, a bar, a wellness area and banqueting facilities. The greenfield project is slated to open in 2022.

Amit Singh, director, Luxus Hospitality Pvt Ltd, said, “We are proud to partner with The Indian Hotels Company Limited for its iconic Taj brand and bring their famed hospitality to Lucknow.”

The company has two existing hotels in the city, Taj Mahal Lucknow and Ginger Gomti Nagar.