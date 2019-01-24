IECC, Laya organises panel discussion on food sustainability a second in series of six

The Indian Network on Ethics and Climate Change (INECC), Laya, a non-Governmental organisation based in Visakhapatnam and Chef Michael Swamy organised a discussion on Towards Food Sustainability: The Journey of change through a Climate Kaleidoscope, from 2- 5 pm on the January 19, 2019 at Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai. The discussion is the second in the series of six such events that will be organised over the next few months at various locations in India. Through these events and workshops, the organisers aim to bring the discourse as a key issue to be addressed at various levels among all stakeholders.

The organisation has been creating platforms for discourses across states on issues concerning climate change and sustainable development. It works for policy changes in the interest of the marginalised. Its mandate is to bring forth people voices in policy choices.

A panel discussion titled ‘Creating a Mumbai Agenda for a Sustainable Food Future: A Menu of Solutions’ was organised. The discussion was important from the perspective of finding ways to have a sustainable food future in the backdrop of feeding a more populous country, fostering development and poverty alleviation at the same time; mitigating climate change while also addressing other environmental damages.

This discussion was also very timely in the context that Mumbai was hosting the fourth season of the world on my plate with two other food festivals, one at Mahalakshmi and the other at Versova also kicking off. The organisers felt that the aspect of food sustainability which is not normally not on the agenda of these festivals could be a vital thread to be discussed and brought forward at this time.

The panelists comprised of celebrity chef Michael Swamy, Chef Nilesh Limaye, Nutritionist Aditi Prabhu, Atul Gokhale, Director of Symbiosis Culinary institute, Pune and Sarab Matharu, a young urban farmer. The discussion was moderated by Ajita Tiwari, National facilitator of INECC. The panel discussion was attended by over 20 participants who have been engaged on various dimensions of food security, sovereignty and food sustainability.

Swamy, who manifests a beautiful blend of local, regional, and global food highlighted the vital contribution that the chef community could make, being the ones who have the power to influence at two levels, one, in relation to food policies and two, moulding customer behaviour and demands. He urged the chef community to go beyond their focus on recipes and become trendsetters on setting and strengthening the sustainability agenda. He also mentioned that chefs are trendsetter and need to be the change.

Prabhu shared the challenges of urban lifestyles that comes in the way of cooking homemade healthy food. She reflected that the lack of time together with the value that urban people put on convenience food is a worrying trend. She also gave hope saying that young people are slowly coming forward to learn to grow their own food, cooking and taking up healthy diets. She urged everyone sitting in the room to start growing at least one plant in their homes.

Whereas, Limaye called upon the culinary fraternity to source local species and experiment with local food. He implored the chef fraternity to go and pick up fresh food from the local farmer market rather than taking pride in ‘freshly flown food items’. He cautioned on the aspect of carbon miles accumulated from transport of international food.

Atul Gokhale, shared their unique curriculum which thrusts on regional food and cooking before getting into French, Mediterranean, Lebanese, Pan Asian cooking, unlike other culinary institutes in India, who value international cooking as a priority.

He said, “My children go for food foraging, fuel foraging and to live with the local community in order to understand the entire process involved in getting food from the farm to the table. He highlighted that symbiosis is a Health Promoting University (HPU) that lays value in overall wellbeing.”

Matharu inspired everyone in the room with her initiative on urban edible garden after her education in the states. She shared her exasperation on the policy front which impacts strengthening the initiative. She distributed ‘grow yourself ( GIY) Seed Kit’, to encourage young people to start growing their own food.

Ajita Tiwari concluded, pointing out the menu of solutions that was presented by the panelists and reflected that for a sustainable food future to be possible demands that the government sector, private sector, civil society, youth and citizens act upon the entire array of responses urgently and with conviction if we are to live under two degree world and meet the sustainable development goals by 2030.

The panel discussion was followed by two presentations one by a local koli fisherman, Ganesh Nakhua, who is also director of a company called BlueCatch that urges the fish eating community to demand more local fishes and less of exotic fishes for ensuring sustainability of marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of small fishermen community who live off by catching and selling local fish species.

Karon Shivai, a representative from Idobro Impact Solutions shared about their unique framework relating to an ecosystem approach to create shared value as a framework for sustainability for all stakeholders.

The discussion ended with rounds of questions from the participants.